KS Attorney General’s Office takes steps to fight opioid epidemic

KS Assistant AG Chris Teters explained how the Kansas Fights Addiction Act is working to ensure opioid settlement dollars achieve the desired goals.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state is taking new steps to combat the opioid epidemic, in part, by getting resources to communities and organizations on the front lines.

Chris Teters, Kansas Assistant Attorney General, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the role he’s played in the process.

Teters was involved in the state’s litigation against drug companies accused of contributing to addiction issues. Now, he’s part of implementing the resulting settlement.

Teters explained how the Kansas Fights Addiction Act is working to ensure the settlement dollars achieve the desired goals. He said the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board considers how best to allocate dollars. Already, they’ve awarded $10 million in grants, 35 for treatment and 24 for prevention. It’s estimated those grants will serve more than 37,000 people, create 27 new recovery houses, and help distribute more than 7,200 naloxone kits, 4,000 fentanyl test strips and 22,000 medication disposal bags.

Among the grant recipients was $200,000 for the University of Kansas Health System to provide psychosocial and medication-assisted treatment to people who are uninsured or underinsured.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Frank "Santa" Votaw and Sgt. Brett Peterson discuss ABATE of Kansas' annual ride to benefit...
ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots
Frank "Santa" Votaw and Sgt. Brett Peterson discuss ABATE of Kansas' annual ride to benefit...
ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots
Live at Five
Live at Five
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024