KS Attorney General’s Office takes steps to fight opioid epidemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state is taking new steps to combat the opioid epidemic, in part, by getting resources to communities and organizations on the front lines.

Chris Teters, Kansas Assistant Attorney General, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the role he’s played in the process.

Teters was involved in the state’s litigation against drug companies accused of contributing to addiction issues. Now, he’s part of implementing the resulting settlement.

Teters explained how the Kansas Fights Addiction Act is working to ensure the settlement dollars achieve the desired goals. He said the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board considers how best to allocate dollars. Already, they’ve awarded $10 million in grants, 35 for treatment and 24 for prevention. It’s estimated those grants will serve more than 37,000 people, create 27 new recovery houses, and help distribute more than 7,200 naloxone kits, 4,000 fentanyl test strips and 22,000 medication disposal bags.

Among the grant recipients was $200,000 for the University of Kansas Health System to provide psychosocial and medication-assisted treatment to people who are uninsured or underinsured.

