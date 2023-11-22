K-State football cracks Top 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a come from behind win over its arch rival in Kansas, the Wildcats remain in the Top 25 rankings.

The latest College Football Playoff Ranking has K-State at No. 19 compared to No. 21 last week. However after the loss, the Jayhawks fall out of the Top 25.

The ‘Cats now have senior day on Saturday against Iowa State with kick-off at seven p.m. on FOX.

