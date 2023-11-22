K-State football cracks Top 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a come from behind win over its arch rival in Kansas, the Wildcats remain in the Top 25 rankings.
The latest College Football Playoff Ranking has K-State at No. 19 compared to No. 21 last week. However after the loss, the Jayhawks fall out of the Top 25.
📈📈📈 @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/gmgRda0lty— K-State Football (@KStateFB) November 22, 2023
The ‘Cats now have senior day on Saturday against Iowa State with kick-off at seven p.m. on FOX.
