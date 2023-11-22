K-State football cracks Top 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a come from behind win over its arch rival in Kansas, the Wildcats remain in the Top 25 rankings.

The latest College Football Playoff Ranking has K-State at No. 19 compared to No. 21 last week. However after the loss, the Jayhawks fall out of the Top 25.

The ‘Cats now have senior day on Saturday against Iowa State with kick-off at seven p.m. on FOX.

