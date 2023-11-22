Good Kids - Local brothers raise rabbits

Brothers awarded for raising rabbits
By David Oliver
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raising rabbits has earned two ‘good kids’ some time in the spotlight.

Brothers Jake and Christian Landzettel started raising rabbits through 4H. Their hobby has grown into owning nearly 60 rabbits.

The Landzettel boys competed at the 2023 American Rabbit Breeders Association National Convention in Louisville Kentucky. Both boys earned titles in the ARBA ‘Youth Royalty Contest’. The brothers also earned honors in the Junior Breed Identification Contest.

We salute the Landzettel brothers for setting a good example, and for being good kids.

