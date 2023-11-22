Good Kids - Local brothers raise rabbits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raising rabbits has earned two ‘good kids’ some time in the spotlight.

Brothers Jake and Christian Landzettel started raising rabbits through 4H. Their hobby has grown into owning nearly 60 rabbits.

The Landzettel boys competed at the 2023 American Rabbit Breeders Association National Convention in Louisville Kentucky. Both boys earned titles in the ARBA ‘Youth Royalty Contest’. The brothers also earned honors in the Junior Breed Identification Contest.

We salute the Landzettel brothers for setting a good example, and for being good kids.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.