Food items, cash donations and volunteers still needed for Thursday’s Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several food items -- along with cash donations and additional volunteers -- are still needed for the 56th edition of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for Thursday afternoon at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, told 13 NEWS on Wednesday morning that boxed mashed potatoes, canned yams and boxes of chicken broth were still needed.

Those wishing to drop off donations may pull up to the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Volunteers will be on hand to take donations from individuals’ vehicles inside the Exhibition Hall.

The drop-off location is located near the Stormont Vail Events Center Box Office entrance, on the northeast side of the building.

Braun said cash donations can be made to CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Envista Credit Union.

Additionally, more volunteers are still needed, especially for cleanup after the dinner. Braun said as of late Tuesday, volunteers were needed to help with cleanup at the conclusion of the dinner.

A few slots for people to use their vehicles to deliver meals also were still open.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which is free, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. The menu will include: turkey and dressing; mashed potatoes and gravy; stuffing; green beans; sweet potatoes; cranberry sauce; rolls and butter; pumpkin pie; and drinks,

Doors will open around 11 a.m. for those wishing to have a cup of coffee and conversation with others who are in attendance before the meal begins.

The dinner, which started in 1968, will be held for the first time this year at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall.

The dinner previously took place at the Agriculture Hall, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.

Other previous locations included the Kansas National Guard Armory, near S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard, as well as the former Topeka Municipal Auditorium at S.E. 8th and Quincy.

The 2022 dinner was the first time in three years that in-person dining was offered.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, frozen Hungry Man turkey dinners were distributed at several Topeka locations.

Then, in 2021, all meals were delivered to local homes by volunteers.

In 2022, organizers said some 2,000 dinners were served, including 1,700 that were delivered to Topeka-area homes and another 300 that were served to in-person diners.

Braun said he expects the number of in-person diners to be up this year.

Early leaders of the dinner included Grant Cushinberry, Pauline Johnson and Addie Spicher.

For information on how to volunteer at the event, visit www.trmonline.org or call 785-354-1744.

