Emporia planning commission tables plans for hospital zoning changes

Many in the community showed up to the Tuesday night meeting to share their stances on the changes.
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission tabled proposed changes to the city’s zoning code restricting the construction of outside health care facilities in Emporia.

Many in the community showed up to the Tuesday night meeting to share their stances on the changes, so many that the meeting was relocated twice to larger spaces to accommodate the crowd. On the table were zoning changes requiring outside medical entities to outline specify to city leaders the need they are meeting by bringing their projects to Emporia. Commissioners tabled action on the changes for a later date, citing a lack of legal clarity and data-driven need for them.

The zoning changes were submitted by Newman Regional Health, who expressed concerns that additional hospitals could offer redundant services Newman Regional already provides and in turn potentially hamper it’s position and ability to provide for the county. Speaker after speaker took the podium to voice support for their proposal.

Stormont Vail Health, who currently have plans for a new, $30 million facility in the city have opposed the zoning changes. Representatives from the hospital, including CEO/President Dr. Robert Kenagy, spoke against the changes.

