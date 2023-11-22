Capitol Federal supports local families with Thanksgiving meals

Capitol Federal is supporting local families by providing Thanksgiving meals.
(Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal is supporting local families by providing Thanksgiving meals.

Capitol Federal officials said they are delivering traditional Thanksgiving meals to nearly 200 families in need across Kansas. In Topeka, 50 meals were delivered to area families by CapFed employee volunteers.

“Providing Thanksgiving meals to our True Blue® communities has become an annual tradition led by our dedicated employee volunteers for 23 consecutive years. Thanksgiving gives us the opportunity to express gratitude and give back, and we are honored to extend a helping hand to families in need this Thanksgiving.”

Capitol Federal officials noted the meals were purchased from Dillons at 800 NW 25th St. in Topeka, Kan. Turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy and a sweet potato soufflé were included in every feast. With the help of Let’s Help, Inc. and a grant from the Capitol Federal Foundation, the meals were delivered to Topeka households.

