Burnett burial site blessed after recent refurbishments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Citizens Potawatomi Nation capped off improvements to former Chief Abram Burnett’s burial site Wednesday with a blessing.

Abram Burnett, the namesake of Burnett’s Mound, was a hereditary chief of the tribe in the mid-1800′s. He oversaw the Nation’s last three treaties with the US government in 1846, 1861, and 1867.

Burnett’s burial site had fallen into poor condition over the years, until the Citizens Potawatomi Nation spruced it up recently.

“Today it was my pleasure to host a blessing of the Abram Burnett burial site,” Jon Boursaw, District Representative for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said. “It’s not an honor, it’s almost a ‘humbling.’ He was very influential within the tribe.”

The grave is a private site located a short distance from Burnett’s Mound.

