Burnett burial site blessed after recent refurbishments

The short ceremony took place Friday.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Citizens Potawatomi Nation capped off improvements to former Chief Abram Burnett’s burial site Wednesday with a blessing.

Abram Burnett, the namesake of Burnett’s Mound, was a hereditary chief of the tribe in the mid-1800′s. He oversaw the Nation’s last three treaties with the US government in 1846, 1861, and 1867.

Burnett’s burial site had fallen into poor condition over the years, until the Citizens Potawatomi Nation spruced it up recently.

“Today it was my pleasure to host a blessing of the Abram Burnett burial site,” Jon Boursaw, District Representative for the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said. “It’s not an honor, it’s almost a ‘humbling.’ He was very influential within the tribe.”

The grave is a private site located a short distance from Burnett’s Mound.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Frank "Santa" Votaw and Sgt. Brett Peterson discuss ABATE of Kansas' annual ride to benefit...
ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots
Frank "Santa" Votaw and Sgt. Brett Peterson discuss ABATE of Kansas' annual ride to benefit...
ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots
Live at Five
Live at Five
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024