Arrest made in Oct. 11 homicide

Topeka Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 11 murder of Ra’Juan Spicer.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 11 murder of Ra’Juan Spicer.

A shooting was reported in the 1200 Blk of SW Clay St. shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Spicer was located suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Spicer’s homicide was the 28th of the year in the capital city.

Topeka Police announced that they were looking for Reginald Rucker- Plakio in connection to the homicide on Nov. 3

Rucker- Plakio was located on Nov. 3 in the 21st and Auburn Rd.

After a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody without any injuries.

A search warrant was served in the 3400 Blk. of SW Kirklawn Ave.

As a result of the investigation Rucker- Plakio is in the Shawnee County Juvenile Department facing charges of Murder in the 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

