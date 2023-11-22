Arrest made in Candlewood shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have located the man wanted in a shooting that took place at the Candlewood Suites.

The shooting was reported Nov. 17 around 2 A.M.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Nov. 21 Police asked for the community’s assistance in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka who they believed to be involved with the shooting.

Later in the evening on Nov. 21, Lenexa Police notified Topeka Police that they had Upton in custody.

Upton was then brought back to Topeka Police and he has been booked with charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Possession of a weapon by a Felon.

