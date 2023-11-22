Arrest made in Candlewood shooting

Topeka Police have located the man wanted in a shooting that took place at the Candlewood Suites.
Topeka Police have located the man wanted in a shooting that took place at the Candlewood Suites.(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have located the man wanted in a shooting that took place at the Candlewood Suites.

The shooting was reported Nov. 17 around 2 A.M.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one individual suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Nov. 21 Police asked for the community’s assistance in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka who they believed to be involved with the shooting.

Later in the evening on Nov. 21, Lenexa Police notified Topeka Police that they had Upton in custody.

Upton was then brought back to Topeka Police and he has been booked with charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Possession of a weapon by a Felon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Emporia planning commission tables plans for hospital zoning changes
Emporia planning commission tables plans for hospital zoning changes
Many in the community showed up to the Tuesday night meeting to share their stances on the...
Emporia planning commission tables plans for hospital zoning changes
Good Kids - Brothers awarded for raising rabbits
Good Kids - Brothers awarded for raising rabbits
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant