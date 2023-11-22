ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots

A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 will hold its annual Toys for Tots Nov. 26. Registration begins at Noon at S. Topeka Walmart. Ride departs 2 p.m. for The Woodshed.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcycle enthusiasts hope to drive donations to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

The A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 will hold its 40th annual ride to ensure all children find a gift Christmas morning. It’s coming up this weekend.

Sgt. Brett Peterson with the Marine Corps Reserve and Frank “Santa” Votaw visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

Sgt. Peterson is the chairperson for the Shawnee Co. Toys for Tots drive. He said, last year, they served some 9,000 children by collecting more than 20,000 toys. He anticipates the need will grow this year.

Votaw said the bikers enjoy doing their part to support children. He said they ride in cold weather many years but, the way he sees it, he can go home and warm up. He says you can’t fix the hurt a child will feel being left out on Christmas.

The A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 Toys for Tots ride will take place Sunday, Nov. 26. Registration begins at noon and the ride departs at 2 p.m. from Topeka’s Walmart South, 1301 SW 37th St. The ride will receive a police escort up Topeka Blvd., ending at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

The registration fee is a new toy to be given to a child in need. People who don’t ride are invited to deliver toy donations either to Walmart or at The Woodshed.

If you would like to apply to receive toys from Toys for Tots, click here and search for your local county program. Applications must be received by Dec. 4. Also follow the link to donate online.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Frank "Santa" Votaw and Sgt. Brett Peterson discuss ABATE of Kansas' annual ride to benefit...
ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots
Live at Five
Live at Five
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024
Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024