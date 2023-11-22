ABATE elves plan annual ride for Toys for Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcycle enthusiasts hope to drive donations to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

The A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 will hold its 40th annual ride to ensure all children find a gift Christmas morning. It’s coming up this weekend.

Sgt. Brett Peterson with the Marine Corps Reserve and Frank “Santa” Votaw visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

Sgt. Peterson is the chairperson for the Shawnee Co. Toys for Tots drive. He said, last year, they served some 9,000 children by collecting more than 20,000 toys. He anticipates the need will grow this year.

Votaw said the bikers enjoy doing their part to support children. He said they ride in cold weather many years but, the way he sees it, he can go home and warm up. He says you can’t fix the hurt a child will feel being left out on Christmas.

The A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 Toys for Tots ride will take place Sunday, Nov. 26. Registration begins at noon and the ride departs at 2 p.m. from Topeka’s Walmart South, 1301 SW 37th St. The ride will receive a police escort up Topeka Blvd., ending at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

The registration fee is a new toy to be given to a child in need. People who don’t ride are invited to deliver toy donations either to Walmart or at The Woodshed.

If you would like to apply to receive toys from Toys for Tots, click here and search for your local county program. Applications must be received by Dec. 4. Also follow the link to donate online.

