3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times. (Source: WRTV)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Just hours after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard made an appearance at his annual Thanksgiving giveaway at a church in Indianapolis, where he gave away hundreds of turkeys and side dishes.

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.

He only played in three games last season due to injuries.

“I just wish it would have went a little different. I felt like I gave a lot to this community, gave a lot to the team. I gave a lot to the organization,” Leonard said.

He continued, “I just felt like I gave, I just feel like I should have been there through the end, I guess. You know, I think that’s one thing that I’m most hurt about. I wouldn’t mind, you know, if I had to take a back seat role or whatever the case, I just felt like I left them boys out to dry.”

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his regrets for never bringing a trophy to the area.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said they’re incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city over the past six seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

A mother-daughter duo just conquered all 75 state parks in Minnesota, a feat six years in the...
Daughter takes blind mom to hike every state park, travel the world
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
Border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge connecting New York and Canada
FILE - A Kansas Highway Patrol retro patrol car is parked outside their headquarters, April 5,...
Federal judge grants injunction banning ‘Kansas Two-Step’ Highway Patrol tactic
Double-lung transplant recipient, Ava Thomas.
5-year-old girl home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant
Sewer construction will begin on SW Indian Hills Rd. in Shawnee County.
Sewer construction to begin on Indian Hills Rd. in Shawnee County