Wings Etc. offers two new limited-time Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wings Etc. is offering two new limited-time Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrees.

According to Wings Etc., beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21, the company is debuting two flavor-packed Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrees that reflect the brand’s 30-year history of “bringing heat” to its menu offerings. Buffalo Mac features an updated, creamier, cheesier Mac ‘N’ Cheese recipe, topped with crispy diced chicken tossed in a choice of one of four heat levels of signature Buffalo sauce, and finished with shredded Monterey Jack. The second limited-time option is Cajun Mac, which tops the updated Mac ‘N’ Cheese with grilled, marinated chicken breast, sautéed tri-color peppers, the company’s signature Cajun spice and a generous finish of shredded Monterey Jack.

“Mac and Cheese is one of the most satisfying of the comfort foods and it’s perfect for the chillier days ahead,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “We’ve not only raised our game with a creamier, cheesier Mac and Cheese, we’ve also paired it with big flavor favorites our guests love: Buffalo and Cajun. These two recipes were met with great enthusiasm in our test locations, and we’re delighted to bring them to all of our guests for the next few months.”

Wings Etc. officials said new Buffalo and Cajun Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrées are now available at all locations for dine-in or carryout. Guests can find their nearest Wings Etc. or order online at wingsetc.com/location.

