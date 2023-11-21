Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after a late-night narcotics investigation in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, law enforcement officials in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan made an arrest in connection to a narcotics investigation.

RCPD said Colter Weeks, 30, of Wamego, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

Law enforcement officials noted that Weeks no longer remains behind bars as his $8,000 bond has been posted.

