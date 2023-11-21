Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after a late-night narcotics investigation in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, law enforcement officials in the 1000 block of Thurston St. in Manhattan made an arrest in connection to a narcotics investigation.

RCPD said Colter Weeks, 30, of Wamego, was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Law enforcement officials noted that Weeks no longer remains behind bars as his $8,000 bond has been posted.

