Vendors market helps you shop small, support Operation Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special event encourages you to shop small, with your purchases making a big difference for some people who could use a boost over the holidays.

It’s Operation Christmas. April McNeil from Least of These Ministries and Isaiah Kelley, who’s a student at Highland Park High School, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what it’s all about.

April explained how Least of These Ministries helps people who find themselves in need. One of their specific projects is Operation Christmas. It provides Christmas dinner, gifts and a variety show for the residents of Mission Towers, which is a low-income housing unit for people who are elderly and disabled. They also adopt 12 students from Highland Park High School and their families, and they plan to spread cheer to youth in the Shawnee Co. Detention Center.

The Shop Small for a Big Christmas vendors market will raise money for Operation Christmas. More than two dozen local vendors will sell their goods, with some proceeds benefiting the cause. Isaiah is among the vendors taking part. Isaiah makes a homemade candy that he developed in his home’s kitchen. He said he tried it out on family members and, when they liked it, he thought it could be a way to earn money. He uses it to support his basketball development, and he hopes to attend a student journalism conference.

In addition to shopping from Isaiah and other vendors, people also may bring donations to provide gifts for Operation Christmas. They’re items like queen or twin sized bedding, arts & crafts kits, hygiene items, clothing of all sizes, and games and puzzles. People may email leastoftheseministriesmatt2540@gmail.com for information.

The vendors market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins Ave.

