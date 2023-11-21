TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect in relation to an ongoing shooting investigation.

TPD officials announced in a social media post that they are asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka, in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation that occurred on Friday, Nov. 17 in the 900 block of SW Henderson Rd.

TPD officials said if you have any information about where Upton may be, please contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or submit anonymous tips through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

