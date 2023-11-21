Topeka Police release tips to keep residents safe during holiday shopping

FILE
FILE(Pexels & Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With holiday shopping about to kick off with major deals, Topeka Police have released a handful of tips to keep thieves from getting the five-finger discount.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Black Friday deals already starting, the Topeka Police Department says those around the Capital City should be aware of the potential for theft.

To help shoppers safely survive Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this holiday season, TPD has given the following tips:

  • Do not leave vehicles unlocked
  • Do not leave valuables like purses, wallets, cash, financial cards, technology or expensive gifts inside vehicles
  • Be aware of the surroundings and avoid being caught alone at night
  • Remove firearms from vehicles
  • If the temperature reaches below 40 degrees, it is illegal to leave pets unattended in vehicles for longer than 10 minutes

TPD warned Topekans to keep an eye out for each other this holiday season and to be kind. Everyone plays a part in order to keep Topeka safe and enjoyable for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Wings Etc. said two flavor-packed, limited-time options, Buffalo Mac and Cajun Mac, debut...
Wings Etc. offers two new limited-time Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrees
FILE
Shawnee Co. among awardees to receive $1.47 million to improve roads
FILE
Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan