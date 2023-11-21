Topeka Police release tips to keep residents safe during holiday shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With holiday shopping about to kick off with major deals, Topeka Police have released a handful of tips to keep thieves from getting the five-finger discount.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Black Friday deals already starting, the Topeka Police Department says those around the Capital City should be aware of the potential for theft.

To help shoppers safely survive Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this holiday season, TPD has given the following tips:

Do not leave vehicles unlocked

Do not leave valuables like purses, wallets, cash, financial cards, technology or expensive gifts inside vehicles

Be aware of the surroundings and avoid being caught alone at night

Remove firearms from vehicles

If the temperature reaches below 40 degrees, it is illegal to leave pets unattended in vehicles for longer than 10 minutes

TPD warned Topekans to keep an eye out for each other this holiday season and to be kind. Everyone plays a part in order to keep Topeka safe and enjoyable for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.