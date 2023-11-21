Three KU graduate students earn awards in Three Minute Thesis Competition

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Three University of Kansas graduate students earned awards in the Three Minute Thesis Competition.

University of Kansas officials earned honors and cash prizes at the conclusion of the KU Three Minute Thesis Competition (3MT) on Nov. 14 after weeks of preparation and just 180 second to convey their research topics.

According to KU officials, Quentin Jarrell, master’s student in bioengineering, won first place and $600 for his presentation of “Unraveling Our Genetic Puzzle.” As the top finalists, he will represent KU at the regional Midwestern Association of Graduate Schools 3MT Competition, which will take place on April 5 in St. Louis, Mo. Additionally, Jarrell took home the People’s Choice award, a $150 prize.

“It is really special to have the opportunity to represent KU at the regional competition,” Jarrell said. “From my experience as an undergraduate at KU through my master’s program, I know how much amazing research goes on at KU. I’m very proud to share my role in that culture and to share that with other schools throughout the Midwest at regionals.”

KU officials said Kara Hageman, doctoral student in bioengineering, and Payal Makhasana, doctoral student in civil engineering, tied for second place and each will receive a $300 prize. Hageman’s presentation was titled “The Material Team to Beat Orthopedic Infection,” and Makhanasan’s was “Predicting Drought from Space.”

Hageman said working on the presentation was a difficult process but a fun challenge.

“Building this presentation was a difficult, yet fun challenge,” Hageman said. “Condensing years of research into only three minutes made me really think about what the most important concepts were to get across. Since I come from a sports background, I felt drawing connections between a team and how that relates to my research on implant materials made sense.”

Makhasana said this experience boosted confidence.

“This experience has boosted my confidence not only in discussing my research within a concise timeframe, but also in making it understandable to a broader audience,” Makhasana said. “The 3MT competition is a unique opportunity to learn how to effectively communicate with individuals outside of one’s field. This isn’t just a competition, it’s a learning experience that I believe every researcher should embrace. The skills developed here are invaluable for anyone looking to make their work resonate with a diverse audience.”

KU officials said 21 graduate students participated in KU’s 3MT preliminary heats on Nov. 7. Seven of those students advanced to the finals, and three took home awards.

“All of the finalists did an excellent job in breaking down complex topics and making them more approachable to the wider community,” said Jennifer Roberts, senior vice provost for academic affairs and graduate studies. “I offer my congratulations to the winners for pulling off a challenging feat among several other impressive and diverse presentations.”

All of the finalists’ presentations are available to watch on KU’s 3MT website.

