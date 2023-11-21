Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The teenager wanted in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee Co. over the weekend has turned himself in.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday night, Nov. 20, Anthony Guerrero III, 16, turned himself in to law enforcement officials. He had been wanted in relation to the shooting of a 9-year-old boy over the weekend.

Law enforcement officials were called to the 6700 block of SW Greencastle Dr. on Sunday with reports of a shooting. There they found a 9-year-old boy who had been shot in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling
  • Felony criminal damage to property

No information about a bond amount or court appearance has been released.

The Sheriff’s Office did say that there were three adults and five children in the home at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, two suspects ran to a silver car and sped away from the scene.

