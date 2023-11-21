STEAM on Screen immerses Topeka students in learning experiences during school breaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program in Topeka is allowing students to continue their educational journey even while school is not in session.

The Historic Jayhawk Theatre announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21, that it has collaborated with the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka to launch the “STEAM on Screen” pilot program meant to provide educational STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math - opportunities during school breaks.

“Sponsoring ‘STEAM on Screen’ at the Jayhawk Theatre has been a great fit for us,” said Security Benefit Charitable Trust Chair Kim Gronniger. “We provide financial support to both the Jayhawk and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka and appreciate the creative integration of their missions to help students continue learning in an entertaining way even when school’s not in session.”

The organizations indicated that the series ended on Tuesday with a screening of ‘Wonder,’ the tale of a student who crafts a movie projector for a science competition. Students explored the historic theater and highlighted features such as the original film projection booth, light board, movie screens and behind-the-scenes technology.

“The creative programming is designed to engage children, keep young minds stimulated, and help gain confidence while maximizing out-of-school time,” noted Shane Warta, director of Strategic Initiatives at the Topeka Community Foundation.

The coalition noted that students were engaged in an interactive discussion and delved into the film’s themes of acceptance, empathy, compassion and perseverance to foster a deeper understanding of the essential values.

“STEAM learning is certainly a favorite among our Club members, and we are grateful to our friends at Security Benefit, Topeka Community Foundation, Topeka Credit Union Foundation and the Jayhawk Theatre for hosting such a fun opportunity for our kids and teens to take what they are learning during Club programming and expand on it in meaningful ways in our community,” added Dawn McWilliams, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Those in grades K-2 embarked on their STEAM journey on Monday with the ‘Beyond the Brick: A LEGO Brickumentary’ documentary that showcased architectural and engineering marvels of the theatre. Budding architects dove into a hands-on experience to collaboratively craft imaginative LEGO structures.

“I am deeply grateful for the collaborative efforts of our amazing partners,” said Jeff Carson, Jayhawk Theatre Board President. “Their support has not only enabled us to connect children to the arts, a realm that holds personal significance for me, particularly in the world of film, but we are developing our future workforce. By engaging and inspiring young minds, we are enhancing their creative thinking and problem-solving skills, laying a foundation for their success in the years to come.”

The group also noted that the summer screening of ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ was a huge success as students were immersed in a world of dedication and the thrill of academic achievement. The values of practice and persistence took center stage and resonated deeply with students.

“Our comprehensive programming owes its strength to the continued backing from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), particularly in the areas of equipment and technology,” Joanne Morrell said. “We take pride in optimizing and expanding upon the previous support received, enhancing our robust programming. Additional grant funding and ongoing support are integral to our commitment to fostering artistic and educational initiatives.”

The coalition said 285 students have participated in program events and look forward to the final immersive program in December when 6th through 12th grade students will experience “History Day @ The Jay.”

