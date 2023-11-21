Sale of Manhattan Town Center to Houston-based company complete

FILE - Manhattan Town Center circa 2020
FILE - Manhattan Town Center circa 2020(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s mall may soon see some new life as the sale of the property to a Houston-based company is now complete.

Officials with Riley County announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that the sale of Manhattan Town Center from UrbanCal Manhattan Town Center, LLC, to Rockstep Manhattan, LLC, is now complete.

Public record indicates that the new owner is based out of an address in Houston, Texas, and is set to pay a mortgage of $9.35 million. The County said only the mortgage amount is available which is different from the sale price of the property.

The mall, located at 100 Manhattan Town Center, in Manhattan, may soon see the addition of new stores as the sale is complete.

The Manhattan City Commission approved the sale of the facility in October.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Minor taken into custody after Concordia incident ends with dog bite
Governor Laura Kelly visits with faith leaders in the Kansas City area to discuss Medicaid...
Faith leaders join Governor in quest to expand Medicaid in Kansas
KBI welcomes K-9 Count on Nov. 20, 2023.
K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas
Norma Avery is awarded the Andrus Award by the AARP in November 2023.
Topeka Juneteenth founder honored for her commitment to community