Sale of Manhattan Town Center to Houston-based company complete

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s mall may soon see some new life as the sale of the property to a Houston-based company is now complete.

Officials with Riley County announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that the sale of Manhattan Town Center from UrbanCal Manhattan Town Center, LLC, to Rockstep Manhattan, LLC, is now complete.

Public record indicates that the new owner is based out of an address in Houston, Texas, and is set to pay a mortgage of $9.35 million. The County said only the mortgage amount is available which is different from the sale price of the property.

The mall, located at 100 Manhattan Town Center, in Manhattan, may soon see the addition of new stores as the sale is complete.

The Manhattan City Commission approved the sale of the facility in October.

