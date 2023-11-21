The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album

FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the legendary English band announced that they're taking “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years, on the road. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Minor taken into custody after Concordia incident ends with dog bite
Governor Laura Kelly visits with faith leaders in the Kansas City area to discuss Medicaid...
Faith leaders join Governor in quest to expand Medicaid in Kansas
KBI welcomes K-9 Count on Nov. 20, 2023.
K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Travis Kelce says a ‘cupid’ helped bring him and Taylor Swift together
FILE - Manhattan Town Center circa 2020
Sale of Manhattan Town Center to Houston-based company complete