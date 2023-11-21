Road improvement, bridge replacement to begin on Road J in Emporia

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road improvement and bridge replacement will begin next week in Emporia.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said local project on Road J, Prairie St., from 30th Ave. to Road 215, is scheduled to start mon Monday, Nov. 27 in Lyon County, weather permitting.

KDOT officials indicated this rad and bridge improvement project will include roadway grading, gravel surfacing and bridge replacement over Trouble Creek. For the duration of the project, Road J, Prairie St., will be fully closed to traffic from 30th Ave. to Road 215.

KDOT officials said the project work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed. Traffic will be controlled using barricades and signage. There will be no marked detour.

The $800,000 project is contracted by King Construction Company, of Hesston, which is expected to be completed in early May.

KDOT officials urge drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.

