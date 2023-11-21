Riley County enters information from Manhattan Town Center sale

RockStep Capital acquires Manhattan Town Center in Eastern Kansas
RockStep Capital acquires Manhattan Town Center in Eastern Kansas(PRNewswire)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Town Center sale has been filed in county record.

Riley County records list real estate firm Rockstep Manhattan, LLC as the buyer.

Rockstep’s acquisition was approved by Manhattan City Commissioners last month, who noted the firm’s interest in community engagement.

No sale price was listed. The county does have the mortgage on record at $9.35 million, and the Manhattan Mercury cited the town center’s value at $15 million while reporting the sale last month.

