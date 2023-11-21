Pickup’s passenger sent to hospital after driver falls asleep, crashes on I-35

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a pickup truck headed down I-35 was taken to a nearby hospital after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the mile 183 northbound off-ramp along I-35 in Franklin Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John A. Knecht, 39, of Kansas City, Kan., had exited onto the off-ramp when Knecht fell asleep at the wheel.

KHP said the pickup collided with the back of a 2017 Chevrolet cargo van driven by Shawn M. Westfall, 43, of Derby, which had been stopped at the sign at the bottom of the ramp.

First responders said Knecht’s passenger, Amanda L. Albers, 44, of Kansas City, was taken to Advent Health with possible injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Knecht and Westfall both escaped the crash without injury and were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

