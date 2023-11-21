One arrested after two early-morning vandalism calls in Ogden

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after two early-morning instances of criminal damage to property were reported in Ogden.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, law enforcement officials were called to a residential area in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees of Pioneer Estates who reported a known suspect had damaged a garage door.

RCPD noted that around $1,000 in damages were reported.

Just before 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials took another report of criminal damage to property. Azucena Jimenez Duran, 19, of Junction City was arrested in connection. They were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Possession of opiates

2 counts of criminal damage to property

Criminal trespass

They were issued an $8,000 bond and remain behind bars as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

