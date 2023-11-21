One arrested after two early-morning vandalism calls in Ogden

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after two early-morning instances of criminal damage to property were reported in Ogden.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, law enforcement officials were called to a residential area in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees of Pioneer Estates who reported a known suspect had damaged a garage door.

RCPD noted that around $1,000 in damages were reported.

Just before 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials took another report of criminal damage to property. Azucena Jimenez Duran, 19, of Junction City was arrested in connection. They were booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • 2 counts of criminal damage to property
  • Criminal trespass

They were issued an $8,000 bond and remain behind bars as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan
The Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement agreement in the Evergy rate case.
KCC announces approved settlement agreement in Evergy rate case
Food and cash donations are still needed for the 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving...
Food and cash donations still needed for 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
FILE
Hunters warned of fines after dozens of waterfowl dumped at Kansas rest area
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in