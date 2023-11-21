No. 1 Kansas wins first round of Maui Invitational

A "Maui Strong" emblem adorns the back of Kansas guard Johnny Furphy's uniform before an NCAA...
A "Maui Strong" emblem adorns the back of Kansas guard Johnny Furphy's uniform before an NCAA college basketball game against Chaminade, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball handled business against Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational, winning 83-56 on Monday night.

The tournament is being played in Honolulu, due to the Maui wildfires.

Hunter Dickinson posted yet another double-double, totaling 31 points and 11 rebounds on 15-18 shooting from the field.

Kevin McCullar made history in this one, posting the first back-to-back triple-double in program history. The guard had 22 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists.

The Jayhawks will play the winner of UCLA vs. Marquette on Tuesday. Tipoff is still to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

KU K-state basketball
KU men stay at the top, K-State women crack Top 25 rankings
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU’s Dickinson sweeps Big 12 weekly honors
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
K-State’s Sinnott named John Mackey Award semifinalist
Kansas State cornerback Keenan Garber (1) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas wide receiver...
K-State’s Garber named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week