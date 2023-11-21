No. 1 Kansas wins first round of Maui Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball handled business against Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational, winning 83-56 on Monday night.

The tournament is being played in Honolulu, due to the Maui wildfires.

Hunter Dickinson posted yet another double-double, totaling 31 points and 11 rebounds on 15-18 shooting from the field.

Kevin McCullar made history in this one, posting the first back-to-back triple-double in program history. The guard had 22 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists.

The Jayhawks will play the winner of UCLA vs. Marquette on Tuesday. Tipoff is still to be determined.

