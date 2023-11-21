NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - NFL players say Arrowhead Stadium is the best venue in the league to play in.

That’s according to an anonymous poll of 85 NFL players from The Athletic. Kansas City’s famous home had the highest percentage of players (17.9 percent) vote it as the best stadium in the NFL.

That beat out Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium (13.7 percent), Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (8.9 percent) as well as Lambeau Field and Lumen Field (each 8.3 percent) for the best venue in the league among players.

READ MORE: Chiefs shut out in second half, fall to Eagles 21-17

“That place is electric,” one player told The Athletic of Arrowhead, the third-oldest stadium in the NFL. “That’s one of the coolest places to play. In my opinion, the loudest in the NFL.”

MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants; FedEx Field, which houses the Washington Commanders; and Highmark Stadium, home of the Bills, were among the worst venues in the league according to players.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders...
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los...
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an...
REPORTS: Tyler Lockett is "OK" after spending night in hospital
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
NFL says Titans weren't offsides on blocked kick
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32