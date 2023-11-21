Minor taken into custody after Concordia incident ends with dog bite

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minor was taken into custody after an early November incident in Concordia ended with a dog bite.

The Concordia Police Department says that just after 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 7, law enforcement officials were called to the 100 block of E. 10th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a juvenile had been involved. While on scene, a dog bit one of the home’s residents.

CPD noted that the juvenile was taken into custody, however, no information about injuries related to the dog bite or victim was released.

