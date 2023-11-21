Mama Kelce takes orders at Raising Cane’s Chicken in Kansas ahead of ‘Kelce Bowl’

Donna Kelce served fans at Raising Cane's in Overland Park ahead of Monday night's Super Bowl rematch. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Joe Hennessy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Possibly the biggest celebrity of the Kelce family, Donna, made a visit to Raising Cane’s in Kansas leading up to the Monday night football game.

Fans of Mama Kelce waited in the rain Monday morning for hours outside the Cane’s restaurant on West 135th Street in Overland Park.

Mama Kelce took orders at the drive-thru and front register. She spoke with fans for about an hour, hearing their stories of how much they appreciate her, how she’s being a great mom, or just how great her sons are at football.

“I can’t believe they want to see me, I understand my boys are celebrities, I’m just a mom,” she said.

One fan told KCTV they drove down almost an hour from Leavenworth, Kansas, and had been waiting in line since 6:30 a.m.

“This is very surprising, especially in the rain, I mean, I give these guys a lot of credit,” Kelce said.

Courtney Buffington, an avid Donna fan and Taylor Swift fan said, “She might think we’re crazy for waiting out in the rain to meet her but I don’t know I think it’s just special and it’s exciting for Kansas City.”

Chris Kolseth is staying at the hotel across the street and was surprised to hear Kelce would be at the Cane’s. He makes rugs in his free time and made a “New Heights” one showcasing the Kelce boys’ podcast.

“I checked into the hotel and they’re like ‘Donna’s at Cane’s’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’” he said. “I happened to make a rug for her sons, and now she can maybe take it.”

Even the Eagles fans showed up, repping the green and white outside.

Danae Rippel, an Eagles fan from Arkansas, said, “I’m going to tell her that my mom will never be as cool as her, my mom is aware of that. Ask her to take a selfie and see if she wants to hang out with me at the game in the suite.”

“I think they can relate to our family. The boys act like brothers,” said Kelce. “They’re always digging at each other, making fun of each other, and moms are always trying to make the peace.”

The peace will be affected when the ref blows the whistle and the kickoff starts the Monday night football game. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST.

“They will not come out of this game thinking I wish I would have done better. I know they will give it their all,” said Kelce.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

RockStep Capital acquires Manhattan Town Center in Eastern Kansas
Riley County enters information from Manhattan Town Center sale
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands