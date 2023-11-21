At least one injured after early-morning crash on I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least one driver was injured after an early-morning collision along I-70 in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 194.4 along westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Michael J. Rogers-Wentling, 32, of Mayetta, was headed west behind a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Robert W. Gillham, 52, of Salina.

KHP said Rogers-Wentling attempted to pass Gillham’s semi, however, he lost control of the SUV and collided with the semi’s trailer.

First responders said Rogers-Wengtling sustained suspected minor injuries while Gillham sustained possible injuries as he complained of pain at the scene. Neither driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance and both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

