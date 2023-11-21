At least one injured after early-morning crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least one driver was injured after an early-morning collision along I-70 in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 194.4 along westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Michael J. Rogers-Wentling, 32, of Mayetta, was headed west behind a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Robert W. Gillham, 52, of Salina.

KHP said Rogers-Wentling attempted to pass Gillham’s semi, however, he lost control of the SUV and collided with the semi’s trailer.

First responders said Rogers-Wengtling sustained suspected minor injuries while Gillham sustained possible injuries as he complained of pain at the scene. Neither driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance and both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Wings Etc. said two flavor-packed, limited-time options, Buffalo Mac and Cajun Mac, debut...
Wings Etc. offers two new limited-time Mac ‘N’ Cheese entrees
FILE
Topeka Police release tips to keep residents safe during holiday shopping
FILE
Shawnee Co. among awardees to receive $1.47 million to improve roads
FILE
Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan