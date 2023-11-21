From the Land of Kansas offering easy way to give gifts from home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming up with unique gift ideas can be tough sometimes. The Kansas Dept. of Agriculture could have a solution.

Sammy Gleason with their From the Land of Kansas program visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at this year’s holiday gift boxes.

Gleason said the boxes are packed with items from Kansas companies. Both small and large boxes are available.

The Konza box includes items like honey, beef jerky, mustard and hot chocolate. The larger Ad Astra box features salsa, dip mix, barbecue rub, lip balm and more.

You can see what’s in the boxes and place your orders at fromthelandofkansas.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.