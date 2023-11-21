From the Land of Kansas offering easy way to give gifts from home

From the Land of Kansas is again offering holiday gift boxes filled with Kansas-made items.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming up with unique gift ideas can be tough sometimes. The Kansas Dept. of Agriculture could have a solution.

Sammy Gleason with their From the Land of Kansas program visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at this year’s holiday gift boxes.

Gleason said the boxes are packed with items from Kansas companies. Both small and large boxes are available.

The Konza box includes items like honey, beef jerky, mustard and hot chocolate. The larger Ad Astra box features salsa, dip mix, barbecue rub, lip balm and more.

You can see what’s in the boxes and place your orders at fromthelandofkansas.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Live at Five
Live at Five
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
Road improvement and bridge replacement will begin next week in Emporia.
Road improvement, bridge replacement to begin on Road J in Emporia
Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for the Resilient Food Systems...
KDA accepting applications for Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program
Suki Blakely
Beloved figure on regional music scene, Suki Blakely has passed away