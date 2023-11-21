KU men stay at the top, K-State women crack Top 25 rankings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Updated AP Polls have been released for men’s and women’s college basketball.

On the men’s side, Kansas remains the No. 1 team in the nation. The Jayhawks came from behind to take down then No. 17 Kentucky 89-84 at the Champions Classic in Chicago last week.

Meanwhile on the women’s side, Kansas State has cracked the national rankings. The Wildcats are in at No. 16 after upsetting then No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City. then taking down Wisconsin at Bramlage Coliseum.

