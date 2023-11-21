K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas

KBI welcomes K-9 Count on Nov. 20, 2023.
KBI welcomes K-9 Count on Nov. 20, 2023.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One K-9′s snout is now set to help members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation sniff out human sex trafficking and child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that it has grown by one K-9 member. K-9 Count, a black Labrador Retriever, has joined the Northeast Child Victims Taskforce. He is certified in electronic storage detection.

KBI noted that Count’s amazing sense of smell helps agents find hidden electronic devices like cell phones, computers, thumb drives, SD cards and other evidence of child exploitation.

Additionally, the Bureau indicated that Count and his handler, Aaron, can find valuable digital evidence related to homicides and other major criminal cases. Count also provides comfort to child victims at crime scenes and to children and their families during difficult interviews.

KBI said Count was donated by Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit committed to aiding law enforcement in the fight against child sex trafficking. He was trained by Jordan Dection K9 - Electronic Detection K9 in Indianapolis.

Count is not the first electronic storage detection K-9 in Kansas, however. In June, the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office introduced K-9 Goose, who also helps investigators in the Topeka area fight sex trafficking with his ability to sniff out electronics. Goose was also brought to the area by Operation Underground Rescue.

Shawnee Co. DA’s office welcomes new dog trained to detect electronic evidence

For more information about Operation Underground Rescue or to donate, click HERE.

