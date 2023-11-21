Hunters warned of fines after dozens of waterfowl dumped at Kansas rest area

FILE
FILE(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game wardens are warning Kansas hunters to dispose of their game properly after dozens of waterfowl were found dumped at a rest area in South-Central Kansas.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Sunday, Nov. 19, law enforcement officials were notified of an incident at the KTA rest stop near Belle Plaine.

Dozens of waterfowl were found dumped behind the concrete barricades. Game wardens did not say if they had been poached or not.

Dozens of dead waterfowl are found dumped at a rest area near Belle Plaine on Nov. 19, 2023.
Dozens of dead waterfowl are found dumped at a rest area near Belle Plaine on Nov. 19, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

“Not only does this make our hunting community look bad, but the sad part of this situation was that there was a dumpster nearby,” said a KDWP spokesperson.

Game wardens have warned hunters to dispose of their game properly. State statute holds that those caught illegally dumping animal carcasses could be hit with a $500 fine.

