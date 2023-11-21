Governor Kelly welcomes annual Christmas tree at Governor’s Mansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season has arrived at the Kansas Governor’s Mansion.

Governor Laura Kelly was present as a horse and carriage delivered the annual Christmas tree to Cedar Crest on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21.

Each year, the Governor’s Mansion tree comes from a different Kansas tree farm. This year, it’s from the Memory Lane Christmas Tree Farm in Rantoul, KS, located in Franklin County. The arrival of the tree also includes a visit from Santa Claus each year.

”In just a few days when they’ve got all of the decorations up and, I mean it is a wonderful place on a daily basis, but when it is decorated for the holidays it is magical,” said Governor Kelly.

Harry Peckham, with the Memory Lane Christmas Tree Farm, said they appreciate and remember the tradition of finding a Christmas tree.

“We think it is just a great tradition,” said Peckham. “That is what I remember the most from my family is Christmas time is just going out with dad in our old red pickup in the woods trying to find an old cedar tree and bring that in. That’s what I remember about Christmas the most.”

Scott Kasl, VP of the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association and with the Kasl Christmas Tree Farm in Belleville, Kan., said it is a family experience.

“On our Christmas Tree farm, we have people come in and it is a family experience,” said Kasl. “Going out and picking the tree. The experience of bringing it into the farm, cutting, shaking, bailing it, and bringing it into their home.”

If your holiday plans include a live tree, Kasl says to make sure you cut a half inch to an inch at the base of your tree to keep it lasting longer this season and keep it hydrated regularly.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.