Food and cash donations still needed for 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Food and cash donations are still needed for the 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving...
Food and cash donations are still needed for the 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center's Exhibition Hall, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the 56th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner just two days away, organizers say they still need food and cash donations for the annual event.

A few volunteer spots -- especially for cleanup after the dinner -- also remain open.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, told 13 NEWS that volunteers will be on hand to receive food donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Donations can be dropped off at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Those dropping off locations can bring them through the box office entrance, which is located near the northeast corner of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Braun said items still needed include large cans of green beans; canned yams; jellied cranberry sauce; instant mashed potatoes; gravy mix; stuffing mix; white sugar; and brown sugar.

Cash donations also are welcome and can be dropped off or sent to any CoreFirst Bank & Trust or Envista Credit Union locations in the Topeka area.

This marks the first year the free dinner will take place inside the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall.

The dinner will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Doors will open around 11 a.m.

In previous years, the dinner has been held at the Agriculture Hall, on the north side of the Stormont Vail Events Center property near S.W. 17th and Tyler.

Before that, other dinner locations included the Kansas National Guard Armory near S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard; and the former Topeka Municipal Auditorium, at S.E. 8th and Quincy.

The dinner serves around 2,000 free meals a year, with many delivered to area homes by volunteers, starting around 8 a.,m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Several hundred people also turn out to eat in-person at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

A year ago, some 2,000 meals were served at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Of those, organizers said, about 1,700 were delivered to area homes, while about 300 people turned out to eat at the Ag Hall.

Braun said the lower-than-usual turnout for in-person dining a year ago may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic -- which prevented in-person dinners from taking place in both 2020 and 2021 -- while also allowing for several other Thanksgiving dinners being served Thursday in the Topeka community.

Braun said organizers of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner have visited with leaders of other organizations that held dinners a year ago and have invited the groups to send people to the Stormont Vail Events Center for this year’s event.

The dinner, which is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations, dates back to 1968. Early organizers included Grant Cushinberry, Pauline Johnson and Addie Spicher.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Wamego man arrested after drugs allegedly found in Manhattan
The Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement agreement in the Evergy rate case.
KCC announces approved settlement agreement in Evergy rate case
FILE
Hunters warned of fines after dozens of waterfowl dumped at Kansas rest area
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in