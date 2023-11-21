Food and cash donations still needed for 56th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the 56th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner just two days away, organizers say they still need food and cash donations for the annual event.

A few volunteer spots -- especially for cleanup after the dinner -- also remain open.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, told 13 NEWS that volunteers will be on hand to receive food donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Donations can be dropped off at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Those dropping off locations can bring them through the box office entrance, which is located near the northeast corner of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Braun said items still needed include large cans of green beans; canned yams; jellied cranberry sauce; instant mashed potatoes; gravy mix; stuffing mix; white sugar; and brown sugar.

Cash donations also are welcome and can be dropped off or sent to any CoreFirst Bank & Trust or Envista Credit Union locations in the Topeka area.

This marks the first year the free dinner will take place inside the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall.

The dinner will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Doors will open around 11 a.m.

In previous years, the dinner has been held at the Agriculture Hall, on the north side of the Stormont Vail Events Center property near S.W. 17th and Tyler.

Before that, other dinner locations included the Kansas National Guard Armory near S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard; and the former Topeka Municipal Auditorium, at S.E. 8th and Quincy.

The dinner serves around 2,000 free meals a year, with many delivered to area homes by volunteers, starting around 8 a.,m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Several hundred people also turn out to eat in-person at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

A year ago, some 2,000 meals were served at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Of those, organizers said, about 1,700 were delivered to area homes, while about 300 people turned out to eat at the Ag Hall.

Braun said the lower-than-usual turnout for in-person dining a year ago may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic -- which prevented in-person dinners from taking place in both 2020 and 2021 -- while also allowing for several other Thanksgiving dinners being served Thursday in the Topeka community.

Braun said organizers of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner have visited with leaders of other organizations that held dinners a year ago and have invited the groups to send people to the Stormont Vail Events Center for this year’s event.

The dinner, which is run entirely by volunteers and funded by donations, dates back to 1968. Early organizers included Grant Cushinberry, Pauline Johnson and Addie Spicher.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.