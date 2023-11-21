Festival of Lights drive-thru display returns to Horton

Some 1,300 luminarias will light the 10-block route through Horton 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, taking drivers through living displays of Christ's life.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A beautiful tradition returns to Horton, Kansas the first weekend in December.

Their Festival of Light illuminates the town for a unique driving tour. Pastor John Kress from First Baptist Church in Horton also chairs the South Brown Co. Ministerial Association. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.

Pastor Kress said about 1,300 luminarias will be lit Sunday, Dec. 3 to guide people along a 10-block route through Horton. Drivers will view various scenes from Christ’s life along the route, including the Nativity. The scenes are brought to life by 50 to 60 actors, along with a few live animals.

Seven churches join together for the effort. Pastor Kress said the collaboration is a special way to bring the churches together, and offer each other support year-round.

The Festival of Lights runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Drivers should start at Hwys. 73 & K20 in Horton. It is free to drive through, although you may leave a free-will donation at the end of the route.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Pastor John Kress shares details of the Horton Festival of Lights. The drive-thru display is...
Festival of Lights drive-thru display returns to Horton
Isaiah Kelley and April McNeil talk about Operation Christmas and the Nov. 25 Shop Small for a...
Vendors market helps you shop small, support Operation Christmas
Isaiah Kelley and April McNeil talk about Operation Christmas and the Nov. 25 Shop Small for a...
Vendors market helps you shop small, support Operation Christmas
From the Land of Kansas is offering holiday gift boxes, filled with Kansas-made items.
From the Land of Kansas offering easy way to give gifts from home