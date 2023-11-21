Festival of Lights drive-thru display returns to Horton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A beautiful tradition returns to Horton, Kansas the first weekend in December.

Their Festival of Light illuminates the town for a unique driving tour. Pastor John Kress from First Baptist Church in Horton also chairs the South Brown Co. Ministerial Association. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event.

Pastor Kress said about 1,300 luminarias will be lit Sunday, Dec. 3 to guide people along a 10-block route through Horton. Drivers will view various scenes from Christ’s life along the route, including the Nativity. The scenes are brought to life by 50 to 60 actors, along with a few live animals.

Seven churches join together for the effort. Pastor Kress said the collaboration is a special way to bring the churches together, and offer each other support year-round.

The Festival of Lights runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Drivers should start at Hwys. 73 & K20 in Horton. It is free to drive through, although you may leave a free-will donation at the end of the route.

