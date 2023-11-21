Federal resolution hopes to bar addition of DNR to minor’s chart without consent

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressional leaders are now attempting to pass a federal resolution with Kansas roots that would bar medical providers from adding a DNR to a juvenile patient’s medical chart without parental consent.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that he has reintroduced House Resolution 6344, the Simon Crosier Act. The legislation would bar medical providers from adding DNR to a minor’s medical chart without parental consent.

Representative LaTurner noted that the legislation would ensure parents’ rights remain intact and that they are completely involved in the decision-making processes for their children.

“Sheryl and Scott Crosier had their parental rights stripped away in the final moments of their son’s life when doctors placed a DNR on Simon’s chart without their consent. Parents, not doctors, have the right to make crucial medical decisions in their child’s life no matter how difficult or dire the situation may be,” said Rep LaTurner. “I am proud to have led the charge for Simon’s Law in the Kansas Senate, and I am just as proud to reintroduce the Simon Crosier Act in the 118th Congress to prohibit this type of heartbreaking negligence from happening to any more American families.”

LaTurner noted that Simon Crosier was born on Sept. 7, 2010, and at three days old was diagnosed with Trisomy 18. He continued to fight until he passed away on Dec. 3, 2010. Only after he passed did parents Sheryl and Scott realize that a “do not resuscitate” order had been placed on his medical chart without their consent or knowledge.

Sadly, the Congressman said this is not an isolated incident. A story recently found that 14% of physicians in the U.S. have withheld or withdrawn medical care they deemed futile without informing their patients’ families. Simon’s death has now spurred nine states to pass Simon’s Law to bar DNRs from being put on a minor’s medical chart without parental consent. Since Kansas passed the first law in 2017, these laws have passed with bipartisan and often unanimous support.

LaTurner indicated that federal legislation would require providers to inform at least one parent or legal guardian of a doctor’s intent to institute a DNR both in-person and in writing. It would also provide either parent with the authority to refuse consent as well as a 48-hour decision-making period. Lastly, it would authorize parents to request a transfer for their child to another facility and require providers to provide care until the transfer is completed.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Blown tire causes SUV to roll along Lyon Co. interstate, minor injuries reported
Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.
Cause of abandoned farmhouse fire remains undetermined, new details released
FILE
Driver sent to hospital after collision with signs in rural Eastern Kansas
Three University of Kansas graduate students earned awards in the Three Minute Thesis...
Three KU graduate students earn awards in Three Minute Thesis Competition
One K-9′s snout is now set to help members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation sniff out...
K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas