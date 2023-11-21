Federal resolution hopes to bar addition of DNR to minor’s chart without consent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressional leaders are now attempting to pass a federal resolution with Kansas roots that would bar medical providers from adding a DNR to a juvenile patient’s medical chart without parental consent.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced on Monday, Nov. 20, that he has reintroduced House Resolution 6344, the Simon Crosier Act. The legislation would bar medical providers from adding DNR to a minor’s medical chart without parental consent.

Representative LaTurner noted that the legislation would ensure parents’ rights remain intact and that they are completely involved in the decision-making processes for their children.

“Sheryl and Scott Crosier had their parental rights stripped away in the final moments of their son’s life when doctors placed a DNR on Simon’s chart without their consent. Parents, not doctors, have the right to make crucial medical decisions in their child’s life no matter how difficult or dire the situation may be,” said Rep LaTurner. “I am proud to have led the charge for Simon’s Law in the Kansas Senate, and I am just as proud to reintroduce the Simon Crosier Act in the 118th Congress to prohibit this type of heartbreaking negligence from happening to any more American families.”

LaTurner noted that Simon Crosier was born on Sept. 7, 2010, and at three days old was diagnosed with Trisomy 18. He continued to fight until he passed away on Dec. 3, 2010. Only after he passed did parents Sheryl and Scott realize that a “do not resuscitate” order had been placed on his medical chart without their consent or knowledge.

Sadly, the Congressman said this is not an isolated incident. A story recently found that 14% of physicians in the U.S. have withheld or withdrawn medical care they deemed futile without informing their patients’ families. Simon’s death has now spurred nine states to pass Simon’s Law to bar DNRs from being put on a minor’s medical chart without parental consent. Since Kansas passed the first law in 2017, these laws have passed with bipartisan and often unanimous support.

LaTurner indicated that federal legislation would require providers to inform at least one parent or legal guardian of a doctor’s intent to institute a DNR both in-person and in writing. It would also provide either parent with the authority to refuse consent as well as a 48-hour decision-making period. Lastly, it would authorize parents to request a transfer for their child to another facility and require providers to provide care until the transfer is completed.

