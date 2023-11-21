Driver sent to hospital after collision with signs in rural Eastern Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUND CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was sent to a nearby hospital after an early-morning collision sent her vehicle into two roadway signs in rural Eastern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 96.5 on northbound K-7 - about 5 miles north of Mound City - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Laura D. Reynolds, 61, of Mound City, had been headed north on the highway.

However, for an unknown reason, KHP said Reynolds veered off the road to the right and collided with two signs.

First responders said Reynolds was taken to Miami Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

