Dickinson, Lee take home AP national player of the week honors

Hunter Dickinson and Ayoka Lee each were named the AP National Player of the Week.
Hunter Dickinson and Ayoka Lee each were named the AP National Player of the Week.(AP Photo)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The big man and woman on KU and K-State’s campuses took home some national hardware for their accomplishments last week.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson and K-State center Ayoka Lee were each named the AP’s National Player of the Week in men’s and women’s college basketball following outstanding performances last week.

Dickinson has made a significant impact for the No. 1 ranked Jayhawks in their first four games, but the award was due to a 27-point, 21-rebound effort he produced in a comeback win over No. 16 Kentucky. The 21 rebounds were a career high for the former Michigan center and tied him for the most in Division I this year.

Lee averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in the Wildcats’ two wins last week. Her 22-point, 12-rebound game helped K-State take down No. 2 Iowa for the second straight year.

