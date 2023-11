TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a vehicle fire early Tuesday on the city’s east side, authorities said.

The car fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of S.E. 2nd Street.

The location was just west of S.E. 2nd and Croco Road.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

