Cause of abandoned farmhouse fire remains undetermined, new details released

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire to an abandoned farmhouse in Riley Co. remains undetermined as fire officials release more details about the incident.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, crews were called to 13650 Lasita Rd. in northern Riley Co. after passersby reported smoke in the area.

When crews arrived, they said they found an abandoned farmhouse that had been completely engulfed in flames. The case of the fire remains undetermined, however, no foul play is suspected. The home was vacant at the time of the blaze.

Fire crews noted that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported as a result.

“While the fire was unfortunate, the rain played a crucial role in preventing additional damages,” explained Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “If this fire had happened last week during the dry, windy conditions, it likely would have escalated into a large wildfire that could have also spread to other structures.”

RCFD #1 said that about 20 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.

“Riley County is fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteer firefighters,” Martens said. “They truly make a difference in their community every day and I am proud to work with them.”

Fire officials indicated that the property was owned by John Chaffee of Leonardville

