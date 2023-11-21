Cause of abandoned farmhouse fire remains undetermined, new details released

Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.
Crews extinguish a fire at an abandoned structure on Nov. 20, 2023.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire to an abandoned farmhouse in Riley Co. remains undetermined as fire officials release more details about the incident.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says that around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, crews were called to 13650 Lasita Rd. in northern Riley Co. after passersby reported smoke in the area.

When crews arrived, they said they found an abandoned farmhouse that had been completely engulfed in flames. The case of the fire remains undetermined, however, no foul play is suspected. The home was vacant at the time of the blaze.

Fire crews noted that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported as a result.

“While the fire was unfortunate, the rain played a crucial role in preventing additional damages,” explained Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “If this fire had happened last week during the dry, windy conditions, it likely would have escalated into a large wildfire that could have also spread to other structures.”

RCFD #1 said that about 20 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.

“Riley County is fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteer firefighters,” Martens said. “They truly make a difference in their community every day and I am proud to work with them.”

Fire officials indicated that the property was owned by John Chaffee of Leonardville

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Man with gun brought down at Manhattan Walmart after early-morning chase

Latest News

FILE
Blown tire causes SUV to roll along Lyon Co. interstate, minor injuries reported
FILE
Driver sent to hospital after collision with signs in rural Eastern Kansas
Three University of Kansas graduate students earned awards in the Three Minute Thesis...
Three KU graduate students earn awards in Three Minute Thesis Competition
One K-9′s snout is now set to help members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation sniff out...
K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas