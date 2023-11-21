Blown tire causes SUV to roll along Lyon Co. interstate, minor injuries reported

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown tire along I-335 in Lyon Co. caused a Wichita driver to roll his SUV as he sustained minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 140 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Kenneth Smith, 35, of Wichita, had blown a tire.

KHP said Smith lost control of the vehicle before it rolled into a ditch.

First responders said Smith sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported to an area hospital via ambulance. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

