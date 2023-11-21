Beloved figure on regional music scene, Suki Blakely has passed away

Suki Blakely
Suki Blakely(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To many people she was known simply as Suki, the women with the quick smile and knack for getting the best blues musicians to share their talents with Topeka area audiences.

The Topeka Blues Society confirmed that Suki Blakely passed away Tuesday morning. She’d been battling cancer.

“It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Suki,” Gerry Schmanke posted on the Topeka Blues Society Facebook page. “She meant so much to so many of us. Countless friendships have been made around music because of her! She was always checking to see “if we were okay.” Some of us would lovingly respond, “yes, mom we are fine.” That was Suki, always wanting to make sure everyone was fine and having a good time.”

Suki operated Uncle Bo’s in the basement of the Ramada Hotel in downtown Topeka for many years. She also was instrumental in launching the Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival, an all-day music event held every July 4 at Lake Shawnee. She appeared on WIBW’s Eye on NE Kansas in late June to promote the 2023 event.

Tributes to Suki are pouring in on her own Facebook page. People are calling her a protector, a champion and a friend, and calling this a sad day.

“Folks we lost a true friend today,” posted musician and Topeka business owner Mike Babb. “She did so much for Topeka and not just the music scene over the years.”

