Washburn, Emporia State soccer move on to third round to face each other in NCAA Tournament

No. 4 Emporia State's Paige Putter celebrating a goal during the MIAA Tournament Semifinals...
No. 4 Emporia State's Paige Putter celebrating a goal during the MIAA Tournament Semifinals against No. 1 Washburn(ESU ATHLETICS)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State soccer will face each other for the Turnpike Tussle: NCAA Tournament edition on Friday.

No. 1 seed in the central region Washburn took down 5-seed Central Missouri 3-2 in 2OT on Sunday at Yager Stadium. Goals came from Khloe Schuckman (2) and Aubrey Tanksley.

Meanwhile Emporia State, the No. 2 seed in the central region, took down Bemidji State 2-1 in Emporia on Sunday as well. Goals came from Mackenzie DiMarco and Hannah Woolery.

That’ll put the two rivals against each other in the third round on Friday. That game will kickoff at 2:00 p.m. in Ashland, OH.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade is asking for $100 million in damages related to his...
Former Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade seeking $100 million in damages from city
Constantinos M. Acton, 54, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with an ongoing stalking...
Topeka man arrested in connection to ongoing stalking investigation

Latest News

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
K-State men’s basketball falls in Baha Mar Hoops Championship to No. 12 Miami
FILE
3 Jayhawks, 1 Wildcat named to Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List
K-State QB Will Howard
No. 21 Kansas State staves off No. 25 Kansas in primetime
Kansas State wide receiver Keagan Johnson (10) celebrates with Kansas State tight end Ben...
No. 21 Kansas State staves off No. 25 Kansas in primetime