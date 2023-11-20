Volunteers making final preps for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The dinner this year is still at the Stormont Vail Event Center, but will actually be held in...
The dinner this year is still at the Stormont Vail Event Center, but will actually be held in Exhibition Hall for the first time.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is making final preparations ahead of the holiday.

Volunteers are packing up meals and getting them ready to go for the big meal on Thursday. The dinner this year is still at the Stormont Vail Event Center, but will actually be held in Exhibition Hall for the first time.

“This is an upgrade in my opinion, a nicer kitchen, a nicer area. We’ve always been happy to be over in Ag Hall, and we were just happy Stormont Vail Events Center said ‘Hey, why don’t you check out this new space and use it if it better serves your dinner.’ There’s no barriers for the dinner, anyone that wants to come down, we’re serving from noon to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.”

Even with Thanksgiving this close, items like canned foods, instant potatoes, and sugar are still needed. Food donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Exhibition Hall through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU’s Dickinson sweeps Big 12 weekly honors
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) is chased by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during...
K-State’s Sinnott named John Mackey Award semifinalist
Christina Phelps invites everyone to the annual Festival of Trees benefiting SLI.
SLI’s Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza
Christina Phelps invites everyone to the annual Festival of Trees benefiting SLI.
SLI's Festival of Trees returns to light up Fairlawn Plaza
Jonathan Mertz shares details about the first-ever Kansas Holiday Market coming up Nov. 25 at...
Flint Hills Discovery Center to host its first Kansas Holiday Market