Volunteers making final preps for Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is making final preparations ahead of the holiday.

Volunteers are packing up meals and getting them ready to go for the big meal on Thursday. The dinner this year is still at the Stormont Vail Event Center, but will actually be held in Exhibition Hall for the first time.

“This is an upgrade in my opinion, a nicer kitchen, a nicer area. We’ve always been happy to be over in Ag Hall, and we were just happy Stormont Vail Events Center said ‘Hey, why don’t you check out this new space and use it if it better serves your dinner.’ There’s no barriers for the dinner, anyone that wants to come down, we’re serving from noon to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.”

Even with Thanksgiving this close, items like canned foods, instant potatoes, and sugar are still needed. Food donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Exhibition Hall through Wednesday.

