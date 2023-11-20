Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Whitney Roberts
Whitney Roberts(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly ran over someone she knew over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, law enforcement officials were flagged down by an individual near SW 22nd and SW Westport Dr.

TPD said the victim had alleged a woman they knew, later identified as Whitney D. Roberts, 31, of Topeka, had hit them with her car.

Law enforcement officials said that Roberts was at the scene when they arrived and the resulting investigation led to her arrest. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated battery

As of Monday, Roberts remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond. She has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 4.

