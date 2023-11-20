Topeka educator’s passion remembered at Topeka library

The library says Thompson spent her career working with the library and advocating for literacy, including her efforts expanding Big Read Topeka and launching the African American Read In.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka educator’s passion for teaching and learning is now immortalized at the Topeka Shawnee County Library.

Beverly J. Thompson’s family was at the library Monday to see the ribbon cut on the Beverly J. Thompson Team Room. The library says Thompson spent her career working with the library and advocating for literacy, including her efforts expanding Big Read Topeka and launching the African American Read In.

Thompson’s family says she loved the library and the Topeka community.

“It’s such a special honor. I’m so proud of her, and proud of the library for recognizing how special she really is and how much she has meant to the community and meant to Topeka.” Jennifer Thompson Redmond, daughter

Thompson passed away in June 2022.

