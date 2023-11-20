Thief unsuccessful after attempt to steal TV ends with missing ceramic monkey

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A thief in Manhattan was largely unsuccessful over the weekend as he attempted to steal a television but only made off with a $50 ceramic monkey.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had broken into their home and stolen a brown ceramic monkey.

The victims told police that the suspect attempted to also take a television, however, they were unsuccessful. The crime resulted in a $50 loss.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka

Latest News

Shelley Woodard sits at a desk during a Riley Co. Commission to give counsel.
Riley Co. welcomes familiar face as new Deputy County Counselor
FILE
Manhattan train depot vandalism results in $900 loss as police seek suspects
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Driver arrested after hospital release following Manhattan collision