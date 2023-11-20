Thief unsuccessful after attempt to steal TV ends with missing ceramic monkey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A thief in Manhattan was largely unsuccessful over the weekend as he attempted to steal a television but only made off with a $50 ceramic monkey.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who reported an unknown suspect had broken into their home and stolen a brown ceramic monkey.

The victims told police that the suspect attempted to also take a television, however, they were unsuccessful. The crime resulted in a $50 loss.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

