Teen seriously injured after car slams into parked semi during Colby Police chase

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old from Colby was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck during a chase with law enforcement officials.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, law enforcement officials were called to aid the Colby Police Department in an ongoing chase along westbound Highway 40 near County Road 21 in Wallace Co.

KHP noted that a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Wesley K.I. Stegeman, 18, of Colby, had been sought by CPD when Stegeman lost control of the car and hit a parked 2000 Mack Truck in the construction zone.

Troopers indicated that the semi had been legally parked and unoccupied.

First responders said Stegeman was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As of Monday, Stegeman remains under the care of medical professionals and has not yet been booked into jail. It remains unknown what began the chase.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police attempt to identify 2 people of interest in a TJ Maxx theft investigation on Nov....
Community asked to help identify 2 in Topeka TJ Maxx theft investigation
Two teenagers have been taken into custody following a burglary of Dollar General in north...
Two teens taken into custody after burglary of Dollar General in North Topeka
FILE
Kansas man unsuccessful in attempts to argue legality of DUI breath test
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
The Topeka Police Department says a suspect connected to a recent stolen vehicle, foot pursuit...
Burglary suspect turns himself in to Topeka Police

Latest News

FILE - The 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas were recently crowned...
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas
FILE - Iranian lawmakers chant anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans to protest against the...
Senators urge Biden to enforce oil sanctions, break Iran agreement over terrorism funds
FILE
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Great Bend arson sentenced to life in prison
Lawrence Police released a new video showing their lead in a north Lawrence vandalism case.
One behind string of vandalisms in North Lawrence arrested, another identified